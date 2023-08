T: A 2-year-old girl child’s body was recovered from Balurghat’s Bijayshree area on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Armina Khatun. She had been traceless since August 14. On Wednesday morning, the police conducted a search with a dog in the local area and her body was recovered from a pond. Her corpse was sent to the Balurghat police morgue for autopsy. Investigations are underway.