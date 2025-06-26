Girl abducted in Islampur, no arrests made so far

Raiganj: A tense situation continues in Islampur, North Dinajpur district following the alleged abduction of a local girl on Wednesday evening from near her residence. Residents of Matikunda‑II Gram Panchayat (GP) blocked the State Highway near Jaktagaon on Thursday morning, demanding an urgent rescue of the girl and arrest of the miscreants.

As tension mounts in the area, protesters vow to continue their agitation until the girl is safely rescued. No arrests have been reported so far. The blockade led to massive traffic jams. Teachers and students from nearby schools, including Jaktagaon High School, were unable to reach classes.

A large contingent of Islampur Police was dispatched to the scene, attempting to convince protesters to remove the blockade though locals said they would not relent until the girl was found.

According to community leader Bipul Mahanta: “Three miscreants riding two bikes abducted the girl. Locals identified one of the miscreants as Akmal, a resident of Dangapara in Islampur. The police have not yet traced the girl. The miscreants have not been arrested after such a serious crime”.

Inspector in‑charge Hirak Biswas stated: “An investigation is underway.

Police reached the spot and are trying to persuade the crowd to clear the highway. We have started an investigation based on the complaint.”

He declined to reveal further details for the sake of investigation.