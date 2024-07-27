Girish Park: Fire breaks out at house

Kolkata: A woman (40) suffered a burn injury on her right hand after a fire broke out in a house located on Ramdulal Sarkar Street in Girish Park on Friday morning. Five fire tenders doused the flames after almost three hours.



Sources said, on Friday around 8:45 am, a fire broke out on the first floor of a two-storied building at 42B, Ramdulal Sarkar Street in Girish Park area. Immediately the fire brigade and police were informed. Before the fire brigade could reach the spot, an LPG cylinder exploded after it came in contact with the flames. As a result, a woman identified as Rukmini Devi who is a resident of said house suffered a burn injury on her right hand. She was taken to Calcutta Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) from where she was discharged after necessary treatment.

Meanwhile, five fire tenders were pressed into action. After almost two hours the fire was controlled. The flames were extinguished around 11:45 am. State Women and Child Development and Social Welfare minister, Shashi Panja who is also the MLA of Shyampukur visited the spot and took stock of

the situation.