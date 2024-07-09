Ginger Hotel to offer luxurious service in new way in Durgapur

Kolkata: Ginger Hotel, an affiliate of Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), a Tata Group enterprise, is now ready to offer luxurious services in a new way at Rajbandh in Durgapur.



According to an issued statement, the Ginger Hotel in Rajbandh, Durgapur, operated by IHCL, opened in January 2024. This hotel has 55 rooms and is conveniently located a short distance from the airport and major commercial centers, providing extra convenience to guests. Exclusive amenities include breakfast and dinner arrangements, a modern fitness center, five spacious banquet halls, and separate meeting spaces. The statement claimed that with this addition, IHCL has now established a total of 18 Ginger Hotels in Eastern and Northeastern India. This includes hotels in Agartala, Asansol, Dibrugarh, Gangtok, Guwahati, Jamshedpur, Jorhat, Bhubaneswar, Durgapur, Patna, Kolkata, Kalinganagar, and Paradip, with seven hotels currently under construction. “With India’s economic growth, there are vast opportunities for expansion in the mid-scale luxury hotel segment. In this segment, IHCL is also preparing to launch large-format hotels at the Bengaluru and Goa airports,” it read.

“Ginger currently operates a total of 66 hotels, two-thirds of which are ‘Lean Lux.’ Following rebranding, room rates increased by 25%. In the fiscal year 2023-24, IHCL generated revenues of Rs.486 crores, with a year-on-year growth of 34%,” the statement claimed.