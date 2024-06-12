Giant 82 kg catfish caught in Sankosh River

ALIPURDUAR: A long-whiskered catfish (Arr) measuring six feet in length and weighing 82 kgs was caught in Sankosh River on the border of Assam and Bengal on Tuesday. This catch marks the heaviest Arr fish ever caught in the Sankosh River, surpassing previous records of fish weighing around 50 kgs.



The fish was caught by Tonil Biswas, a local fisherman, using his net.

Following the catch, fish traders from various places began contacting Tonil. Eventually, a fish trader in Assam purchased the fish for a total of Rs 57,400.