GI tag: Malda sends samples of 2 varieties of brinjals, sweet

Malda: Malda district is sending samples for two varieties of brinjals and Kansat, a sweet, for Geographical Indication (GI) tag. Another sweet, Rasokodombo, will shortly be sent for the same. Once these items get the tags, there will be a huge boost for a larger scope of trade of the veggies and sweets which have their roots in Malda.



Previously, 3 mango varieties — Khirsapati (Himsagar), Fazli and Laxmanbhog — got the tags and the certificates were handed over to 235 farmers by Ujjwal Biswas, state minister of Science, Technology and Biotechnology department, on September 5, 2023.

Biswas also said that the Ashwina variety of mango had been under scanner for such a tag and Amsatwa (dried mango pulp) could also be considered for the same.

Now, the farmers of the 2 types of brinjals, Nawabganj and Ashapur, with Kansat and Rasokodombo having applied for the tag.

These brinjals are named after two places of origin. Nawabganj is now in Bangladesh but the areas growing these brinjals in plenty are in India. These places are in Ratua-II, Gazole and Old Malda blocks.

On the other hand, Ashapur of Chanchal sub-division is very famous among the brinjal lovers of the district. Both these varieties are popular for their unique taste.

Kansat sweet is also named after a place now in Bangladesh but the sweet is immensely popular in Malda and is produced in a large quantity.

Ujjwal Saha, president of Malda Cold Storage Industries Owner’s Association, said: “The GI tag will hike the importance of these items resulting into a larger trade, benefitting the farmers and producers. These are famous in Malda for a long long time and must have the GI tag.”

Manabendra Mandal, General Manager of District Industrial Center, said: “Among the 4 items, 2 brinjals and 2 sweets we are now sending samples for 3 through cooperatives formed with the producers. The sample of Rasokodombo will be

sent shortly.”