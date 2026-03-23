GI: 46 Bengal products await tag

Kolkata: From the winter staple of Banglar Nolen Gur and the everyday Asahpur brinjal to region-specific crafts and foods, 46 products from West Bengal are awaiting Geographical Indication (GI) tags.



The Centre, in a reply in the Lok Sabha, said these applications are pending before the Geographical Indications Registry at various stages of scrutiny, ranging from pre-examination and examination to publication.

Of these, 24 products have been published in the GI Journal, placing them closer to registration. These include Clay Doll of Krishnanagar, Natungram Wooden Doll, Shantiniketan Batik, Kolkatti Jewellery, Lac of Purulia, Begampur cotton handloom saree, Fulia Jamdani sarees, Cooch Behar Sitalpati, Shantiniketan Ektara, Bengal Sabai, Chandannagar Jolbhora Sandesh and Janai Monohara.

Other items in the list are Bengal Singing Bowl, Ashapur brinjal, Bankura conch shell craft, Beliatore Mecha Sandesh, Bishnupur Dashavatar Tash, Kanakchur rice, Sholapith craft, Khagra brass and bell metal utensils, Bankura brass and bell metal utensils, Banglar Nolen Gur, Murshidabad silk and Balagarh boat.

Several others remain under examination. Kakhra and Gargare Pithe are awaiting responses from applicants after examination reports were issued, while Shantiniketan Alpona is at a similar stage.

A larger group is at the pre-examination stage. These include Nawabganj brinjal, Babarsha of Kshirpai, Hooghly rabri, Jamdani sarees of West Bengal, Bangla paan, Babnan chikon embroidery, Gupo sandesh, thanka painting, Kalimpong silver metal craft, stone crafts of Belpahari, Brahmi from south Bengal, Bandel cheese, Mahua, Bankura monsoon green pumpkin, Banglar chanachur, Basirhat gamcha, Gangarampur kheer doi, Kaliganj dhokra and Kumartuli idol.

The GI registration process involves multiple stages, including scrutiny, examination, publication and an opposition window.