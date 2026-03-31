Ghulam Rabbani’s name cleared in SIR

Raiganj: In a major relief for the ruling Trinamool Congress ahead of the Assembly elections, the name of outgoing minister Ghulam Rabbani has finally appeared in the fourth supplementary list of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, clearing the way for his nomination from Goalpokhar in North Dinajpur.

Earlier, Rabbani had urged the authorities to expedite the process so that eligible voters are not deprived of their franchise in the upcoming elections.

Rabbani, a three-time MLA from Goalpokhar and Minister of State for Non-Conventional and Renewable Energy, had earlier faced uncertainty after his name was missing from the revised electoral roll and successive supplementary lists, raising doubts over his candidature.

Rabbani had written to the State Electoral Officer and the District Magistrate of North Dinajpur seeking immediate intervention to ensure inclusion of his name before the nomination deadline. His name had featured under the “adjudication” category despite the submission of necessary documents. Mpost