Ghulam Rabbani removed as Minority Affairs Min

Kolkata: Ghulam Rabbani, the Minority Affairs minister has been removed from his post. The decision was taken during the state Cabinet meeting in Nabanna on Monday. Rabbani will be in charge of the Horticulture department from Monday. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will take care of the Minority Affairs from now on.

A senior state government official said that after Rabbani’s removal, Banerjee will look after this portfolio along with Tajmul Hossain as Minister of State (MoS). There are speculations that the Chief Minister took the decision due to the bypoll defeat of the TMC in its stronghold of Sagardighi constituency. After the defeat, the TMC chief also removed Haji Nurul as the president of the party’s organisation for minorities and appointed Mosaraf Hossain in his place.

Banerjee asked some of her party leaders to review the Sagardighi bypoll results to ascertain why the ruling party in the state performed poorly in the by-elections.

She has asked the senior party leaders to find out the possible reasons as to why Trinamool Congress has lost the by-elections in Sagardighi.