Ghoshpukur Tea Garden: Two held for gang-rape

Siliguri: Police arrested two men in connection with the alleged gang-rape of a 40-year-old widow in a tea garden in Ghoshpukur area under the Phansidewa block. The incident reportedly occurred on Monday night. The accused have been identified as Norbat Toppo (28 years) and Kiran Lakra (28 years) both accused are neighbors of the victim.

According to sources, the woman was returning home from work when the two accused allegedly intercepted her, forcibly took her into a nearby tea garden and repeatedly raped her.

The area was deserted and the woman was reportedly left in a distressed state on the road for several hours after the assault. She was later spotted by locals, who rescued her and immediately transported her to the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

The full incident came to light on Tuesday when the woman’s family lodged a written complaint at the Ghoshpukur Police Outpost. Acting on the complaint, police apprehended both accused from their residences on Tuesday night.

The two arrested men were produced before the Siliguri Court on Wednesday.

The victim, whose husband passed away ten years ago, lives with her two sons. An investigation into the incident has been launched by the police.