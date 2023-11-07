Ghoom Festival of Northeast Frontier Railway to begin on Nov 25

Darjeeling: The Ghoom festival organised by the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is all set to commence from November 25 till December 10. This is the third edition of the festival. The main aim of the festival is to promote the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) and tourism in this region.



This time the festival is being held around two weeks behind schedule. “This year Diwali and Chhath Puja are late. We want to hold the Ghoom festival after Diwali and Chhath ends, hence the delay this year,” stated Priyansh, Director, DHR.

In 2022, the festival was flagged off on November 12.

Along with showcasing local talents, handicrafts, cuisines and the famous Darjeeling tea, tourists can try their hand at adventure sports and also visit tea plantations.

The festival is usually held from 10 am till 7:30 pm daily. Special programmes are held on weekends. “The festival will culminate with a mega closing ceremony in Darjeeling on December 10,” added the Director.

The DHR, especially the joy ride services are one of the most popular tourist attractions of Darjeeling, especially among the foreign tourists. “We want to further promote this world heritage train specially among the railway enthusiasts globally,” stated Priyansh.

As of now, 12 DHR joy rides are operating, including 4 steam and 8 steam between Darjeeling and Ghoom station — the highest Railway Station in India.

In the year 1879, work first started on the DHR, then called the Darjeeling Steam Tramways. The name of the rail company was then changed to Darjeeling Himalayan Railway Company in 1881 on completion of the section from Darjeeling to Siliguri. The DHR was inscribed a world heritage by UNESCO on

December 2, 1999.