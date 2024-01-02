Ghola: TMC worker assaulted to death

Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker was assaulted to death at Ghola in Panihati area of North 24-Parganas on Sunday night.



According to sources, the Trinamool Congress worker identified as Abhijit Biswas of Apurbanagar had a business of fried snacks items. On Sunday around 10 pm, he was returning home after buying some stationery goods for his daughter.

Near his home, a few miscreants surrounded Abhijit and started thrashing him with brick bats. Hearing Abhijit screaming for help, local residents started gathering at the spot. Sensing danger, the miscreants fled.

Abhijit was rushed to Panihati State General Hospital from where he was shifted to R G Kar Medical College and Hospital. In the wee hours of Monday, Abhijit succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. His family members alleged that a few miscreants were demanding extortion of Rs 2 lakh from him for the past few months.