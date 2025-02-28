Ghoksadanga: Police seize 9.8 kg opium, over Rs 33L cash

Cooch Behar: Ghoksadanga Police in Cooch Behar district seized 9.8 kg of opium and Rs 33.44 lakh in cash during a special operation on Wednesday night. Acting on a tip-off, officers raided the residence of Swapan Mandal (41), a resident of North Dhalguri under Premer Danga Gram Panchayat in Mathabhanga-II block. Mandal was arrested following the seizure.

According to police sources, the raid was carried out on Wednesday night under the leadership of Mathabhanga Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO). The operation took place at Swapan Mandal’s house in North Dhalguri, Premer Danga Gram Panchayat, Mathabhanga-II block, where the contraband and cash were seized. Speaking on the matter, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Cooch Behar, Sandeep Garai, stated: “The accused has been arrested with opium and a significant amount of cash. Ghoksadanga Police have registered a case under the NDPS Act against the accused. He was presented in court on Thursday and will be taken into police custody for further interrogation. Preliminary investigations indicate his involvement in this illegal trade. However, as the investigation is ongoing, further details cannot be disclosed at this stage.”

Police are now investigating the source of the opium and possible links to a larger smuggling network. The case underscores ongoing efforts to combat illegal drug operations in the region.