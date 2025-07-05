Ghatal plan: State starts study to assess exact land requirement amid drainage layout concerns

Kolkata: The state Irrigation and Waterways Department has launched a detailed study to assess the actual land requirement for implementing the Ghatal Master Plan, following the emergence of issues related to the drainage layout within the Ghatal municipality area. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee recently addressed the matter in the state Assembly, directing Irrigation and Waterways Minister Manas Bhunia to explore the feasibility of modifying the proposed route if land acquisition poses challenges. She advised that land under human habitation should be avoided as far as possible, noting that relocating affected residents could lead to significant difficulties.

Engineers from the Municipal Affairs department and the Irrigation department jointly inspected the problematic project area and conducted a detailed survey for two days (Thursday and Friday). Senior officials from Ghatal Municipality, the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) of Ghatal, and other administrative personnel were present during the review. Minister Manas Bhunia also visited the area and instructed engineers to prepare and submit a detailed report on the matter. “The report will present a clear picture of the actual requirement of land. They are working on it, and I am awaiting the report, following which suitable measures will be taken. We will strictly follow the directions of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee,” Bhunia said. The Mamata Banerjee-led government has undertaken the implementation of the Ghatal Master Plan entirely with state funds, following years of unaddressed pleas to the Centre for financial support. Construction of five sluice gates began in February 2025, with current progress reported at around 60–70 per cent. Despite persistent efforts over the past 11 years, the Centre has not sanctioned any funds for the project. In response, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee committed to carrying out the remaining components of the plan from the state Budget, in keeping with her promise to the thousands of flood-affected residents in Ghatal and surrounding areas. The project, estimated at a total cost of Rs 1,500 crore, will be executed over two years starting from the 2025–26 financial year. An initial allocation of Rs 500 crore has already been made for the upcoming fiscal. Ghatal rural, Ghatal municipality, Daspur I, Daspur II, Debra, Panskura West, Tamluk I and Panskura Municipality were the eight places that were in the Ghatal Master Plan. In February, relevant portions of Keshpur, Chandrakona I and Chandrakona II blocks were added to the master plan. The project is expected to be completed by March 2027.