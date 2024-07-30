‘Ghatal Master Plan would be implemented within 2-3 yrs’

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the Assembly on Monday said that her government has already prepared the DPR for the Ghatal Master Plan and the project will be completed within 2-3 years. She told the House a large number of people would benefit after the Ghatal Master Plan is implemented.



Banerjee also accused the Centre of shifting the Ghatal Master plan office from Bengal to Bihar. “Ghatal Master Plan project has been hanging in the balance for a long time. There should be another Master plan for Sunderbans. The water level is going up near Kapil Muni Ashram in Gangasagar. The situation in front of the temple is not so good,” Banerjee said.

She also slammed the BJP-led Centre for not providing a single penny for Gangasagar Mela while Kumbh Mela gets Central grants.

“Muriganga River project is being taken up. It would require around Rs 1,000 crore. We are taking steps to implement the project.

People from several parts, including Panskura I and Panskura II in East Midnapore Ghatal sub-division in West Midnapore, will be protected from flood once the project is implemented,” she said.

Banerjee had earlier announced that the state government would implement the Ghatal Master Plan with its own resources as the Centre is yet to respond to the longstanding demand, which local MP Deepak Adhikari (Dev) tried to push in the last 10 years, of the flood-prone area.

“We will not beg before the Centre. Let them not do anything for Bengal. They (Centre) do not do anything for Bengal. Our government has spent Rs 700 crore on the Kapaleshwari-Keleghai project,” Banerjee had said earlier.