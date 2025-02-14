Ghatal Master Plan gathers pace with ₹500 cr boost, completion target 2028

Kolkata: After the Mamata Banerjee government in the state Budget allocated Rs 500 crore fresh investment for the implementation of the Ghatal Master Plan project, the local administration along with several concerned departments held a meeting in Ghatal, West Midnapore, on Thursday, chalking out plans about the next course of action.

The officials have discussed 14 key issues relating to the Ghatal Master Plan project. It was learnt that many works will be undertaken, including the setting up of 2 pump houses, in the Ghatal civic body areas at an estimated cost of Rs 31 crore. Excavations will be carried out at a stretch of 31 km along a river. On the left bank of the Shilabati River, a guard wall will be constructed along a stretch of 3.5 km. It would cost Rs 65 crore. Excavations will be done along a stretch of 86 km on the Shilabati River. Dredging will be carried out on the Kasai River along a stretch of 48.70 km.

State government has given clearance to set up 5 sluice gates and funds of around Rs 10 crore have been allotted for this purpose. It was learnt that the tendering process for setting up 5 sluice gates has been completed. The Mamata Banerjee government is keen on completing the Ghatal Master Plan on a war footing. The state govt is hopeful of completing the project by March 2028.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the day of the state Budget on Wednesday said that the state government has already spent Rs 340 crore for the project.

Banerjee also stated that the state government will have to bear a total cost of Rs 1,500 crore for implementing the Ghatal Master Plan project. The Ghatal Master Plan is a mega project envisaged back in 1959 to save the low-lying areas in and around Ghatal, located at the base of the Chota Nagpur Plateau, from the annual flood.

The overflowing waters of the rainfed rivers like Silabati, Damodar, Rupnarayan and Dwarakeshwar, originating in the plateau, inundate a large number of villages every monsoon, destroying crops and displacing people.

The people of Ghatal have been reeling under flood almost every year. The state government has taken up the project on its own after the Centre refused to implement it.