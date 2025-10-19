Ghatal Master Plan gathers pace, Dev to personally reach out to unwilling landowners

KOLKATA: TMC MP and actor Dev said that if needed, he would personally visit the homes of those unwilling to part with their land in Ghatal and explain why it is crucial for the Ghatal Master Plan. Earlier, the star MP had mentioned that the revised blueprint of the long-awaited project has reduced the land requirement by nearly 40 percent.

On Saturday, Dev attended a meeting on the Ghatal Master Plan at the Ghatal Town Hall. Also present were minister Siuli Saha, MLAs Mamata Bhunia and Arup Dhara, SDO Suman Biswas and other officials. After the meeting, Dev said: “I’m quite satisfied with the way the Ghatal Master Plan is progressing. A lot has already been done. The dredging of rivers and canals will start soon. Locations for several concrete bridges have been inspected. I’m confident the project will be completed on time. This year Ghatal faced floods six times, which slowed progress, but as our Chief Minister promised, the work will be finished within the timeframe.”

The biggest challenge so far has been land acquisition, and the government is trying to minimise the use of private land as much as possible. When asked about some protests over land acquisition, Dev said he completely understands the concerns of those who fear losing their homes and shops.

“But let me assure everyone...the Mamata Banerjee government will not acquire land by force.

Negotiations are on, and if needed, I will personally visit those families to make them understand why their land is vital for this project. The Ghatal Master Plan isn’t for any political party. It’s for the people of Ghatal.

They are the ones who suffer every year because of floods,” Dev said. Responding to Opposition criticism, he added: “Once the project is complete, every political leader living in Ghatal, no matter which party they belong to, will be invited to see the result.”

Later, Dev also attended the TMC’s Bijoya Sammilani for the Ghatal Lok Sabha organisational district at the Vidyasagar High School ground. He was present at the meeting to form the Ghatal Utsav and Sishu Mela Committee, where SDO Biswas was named chairman, while Dev and municipality chairman Tuhin Kanti Bera were appointed joint secretaries.