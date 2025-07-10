Ghatal floods: Three blocks inundated; minister reviews situation

Kolkata: Three blocks under the Ghatal sub-division in West Midnapore went underwater due to heavy rainfall coupled with the release of 86,000 cusec water by the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) from its dams. State Irrigation Minister Manas Bhunia reached Ghatal to inspect the situation.

In the wake of the situation, a control room has been opened. Local administrations were put on high alert.

A rescue centre was opened in the Maharajpur area of Ghatal so that the villagers in the region do not face any difficulties. Bhunia also directed the district administrative officials to put in place adequate arrangements in case the situation worsens.

It was also learnt that the minister held a meeting with the district officials at the Ghatal Sub-divisional office and took stock of the situation in the region.

Due to continuous rainfall and the discharge of a huge volume of water by the DVC, various rivers in the region — Kangshabati, Shilabati, and Rupnarayan were flowing above the danger mark.

Water was entering various villages. Chandrakona I, Chandrakona II blocks are among the places that have been badly affected.

Bhunia said: “The state government is taking all possible measures. Due to the release of a huge volume of DVC water, the situation was getting worse.

We have never seen so much rain since the beginning of June.

The Chief Minister has instructed that there should not be a minor lapse in the precautionary measures.

We are working as per the instruction of the Chief Minister.”