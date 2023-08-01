Ghatal: Body of CPI(M) election agent recovered, murder alleged

Tension spread at Joybag area of Ghatal in West Midnapore after the body of a CPI(M) election agent was found from an agricultural land.

According to sources, Sanjay Karan, the CPI(M) worker, was the agent for his elder brother Subrata Karan who had contested in the recently-concluded Panchayat elections.

On Sunday, he had left home but did not return. Though his family members tried to look for him in every possible place, Sanjay was not found. Later, a missing diary was lodged at the Ghatal police station. On Monday morning, Sanjay’s body was found in an agricultural land near his residence by some locals. Police recovered the body and sent it for autopsy. Subrata alleged that his brother was murdered as he became the agent in the Panchayat elections. Police are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the cause of death.