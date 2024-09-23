‘GF Kolkata Power Centre to be part of Indo-US effort in facilitating sustainable semiconductor supply chains’

Kolkata: Following a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden, the factsheet published indicated a combined effort to facilitate resilient, secure, and sustainable semiconductor supply chains, including through GlobalFoundries’ (GF) creation of the GF Kolkata Power Center in Kolkata.



Under a transformative collaboration with the US, India will get a national security semiconductor fabrication plant that will produce chips for use in military hardware and next-generation telecommunications.

The India-US joint project was announced following talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden in Wilmington on Saturday.

A joint fact sheet on Modi-Biden talks said the two leaders “hailed” the semiconductor project as a “watershed arrangement”.

It will be the first-ever India-US semiconductor fabrication partnership.

President Biden and Prime Minister Modi hailed a watershed arrangement to establish a new semiconductor fabrication plant focused on advanced sensing, communication, and power electronics for national security, next-generation telecommunications, and green energy applications,” the fact sheet noted.

They noted GF’s plans to explore longer-term, cross-border manufacturing and technology partnerships with India which will deliver high-quality jobs in both of our countries.

They also celebrated the new strategic partnership between the U.S. Department of State and the India Semiconductor Mission, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in connection with the International Technology Security and Innovation (ITSI) Fund.