GF India says no new expansion in India, junks news of ‘new centre’ in city

Kolkata: The Indian chapter of GlobalFoundries (GF) on Monday clarified that it is not announcing any new expansion in India and is instead exploring longer-term, cross-border manufacturing, and technology partnerships on essential chips to better serve India’s growing semiconductor chip demand.



Amidst reports of setting up of a Global Capability Centre by GF in West Bengal, the GF India spokesperson issued the following statement: “In July, GF acquired Tagore Technology’s Power Gallium Nitride (GaN) portfolio, including its extensive IP portfolio and team of GaN engineers. We have designated this facility and team the Kolkata Power Center which brings together teams and lab facilities from design all the way to application, under one roof. The center’s capabilities and successful record of end-to-end solutions, from product definition to end-customer support, is helping GF accelerate the availability of GaN chips.” “We are not making any new announcements. With the recent White House press release, U.S. and Indian government leaders are recognizing GF’s creation of the Kolkata Power Center, and our leadership in Gallium Nitride (GaN) semiconductor technology and manufacturing,” the statement read. “We are not announcing any new expansion in India. As part of our global footprint strategy, we are exploring longer-term, cross-border manufacturing, and technology partnerships on essential chips to better serve India’s growing semiconductor chip demand fueled by India’s exponential growth trajectory”.

The statement further read: “We continue to have a strong focus on India with a growing team in Bangalore where we support R&D, virtual fab operations, customer enablement along with other enabling services. In addition, we now also have our Kolkata Power Center that will be crucial to our play in emerging technologies like GaN where we intend to build on

our leadership.”