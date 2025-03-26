Get ready to sweat as weekend temp to go beyond 36 degrees

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted that the highest temperature of the day would cross 36 degree Celsius in the weekend. The city dwellers will witness dry weather.

According to the MeT office, the highest temperature in most of the South Bengal districts still remained below the normal. The night temperature also remained normal in the past few days in most of the South Bengal districts.

Mercury will however gradually slide up in the next few days. Kolkata’s highest temperature may cross 36 degree Celsius on the weekend while many of the South Bengal districts, mainly the western region, may witness the temperature at around 40 degrees. There is no prediction of rainfall in South Bengal yet.

According to the MeT office prediction, in North Bengal the temperature may go up by 4-6 degrees in the next four to five days.

There may be a little rainfall in Darjeeling from Thursday. The upper parts of North Bengal will receive light to moderate rainfall on Friday and Saturday. The sky may mostly remain cloudy in Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Jalpaiguri on Friday. On Sunday, there may be rainfall in the hilly regions of Darjeeling.

The mercury is also likely to start rising gradually in the next few days in Kolkata with dry days expected as there will be no more rain in the city. Even though the city did not get a significant rain count, the cloudy sky with a few spells of rain, accompanied by gusty wind since Thursday night, was enough to cool the city.

The maximum and minimum temperature slipped below the normal mark on Saturday after it remained above the normal mark consistently for 13 consecutive days.

The MeT office had predicted that several South Bengal districts would continue to receive thudershowers towards the end of last week.

Some parts of South Bengal received rainfall on Friday and Saturday as well. “There will be no thunderstorm activities for now in Kolkata.

The mercury will also start rising. The rise is expected to be gradual and not abrupt,” said a MeT official.