Germany to be theme country at International Kolkata Book Fair

KOLKATA: For Kolkatans, after Durga Puja and Kali Puja, another eagerly awaited festival is the Kolkata Book Fair. Now, here’s some good news for the bibliophiles. The 48th International Kolkata Book Fair, scheduled from January 28 to February 9, 2025, will be held at Boimela Prangan in Salt Lake, with Germany as the focal theme country. Like the previous years, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will inaugurate the fair.

Tridib Kumar Chatterjee, President, Publishers & Booksellers Guild, went down memory lane about Germany’s participation as the theme country. He recalled how Germany, after participating in 2006 and 2009, had refrained from joining the fair due to air pollution concerns. They returned again in 2024. “This is the first time Germany is the theme country,” he said. Simon Kleinpass, Vice Consul of Germany in Kolkata and Astrid Wege, Director, Goethe Institute, Kolkata, also expressed their excitement about this opportunity. Chatterjee reminisced about the inception of the Kolkata Book Fair in 1976, inspired by Germany’s iconic Frankfurt Book Fair. India, interestingly, has been the theme country twice at Frankfurt — in 1984 and 2006.

Last year, the fair attracted 2.7 million visitors and achieved record sales of Rs 23 crore. However, Sudhangshu Sekhar Dey, Honorary General Secretary, Guild, regretted that they were unable to increase the number of stalls this year. Despite receiving 1,300 applications for stalls, the allocation remains capped at 1,050, the same as the previous year.

Regarding Bangladesh’s participation, Chatterjee said that they are awaiting a government directive due to the current situation in the neighbouring country. Bangladesh, the theme country in the 45th edition, consistently draws a large crowd every year. As always, Great Britain, the USA, France, Italy, Spain and several Latin American countries will participate, alongside publications from across Indian states, making the fair a truly global literary event. Also, like every year, little pavillion, children pavillion and special transport services will be there for the book lovers. Bibliophiles can also enjoy the Kolkata Literature Festival, which will be held around the same time.