German tourist dies unnatural death in city

Kolkata: In a mysterious circumstance, a German national died an unnatural death in a cruise ship in Howrah recently.

According to sources, the German citizen identified as Richard Carl Max aged about 91 years came to India for a tour. On Tuesday, he was on a cruise ship which was destined for Varanasi and had anchored near the Botanical Garden in Howrah. Suddenly, Max fell ill and he was immediately rushed to a private hospital where he was declared brought dead.

It is suspected that Max died of a cardiac arrest owing to his age-related complications. Police are waiting for the autopsy report and have also informed the German Consulate. No foul play detected so far.