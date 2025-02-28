Geological Survey of India to conduct mapping & exploration on foreign soil

Kolkata: The Geological Survey of India (GSI) for the first time will be doing mapping and exploration on foreign soil. The announcement was made by Asit Saha, Director General of GSI ahead of the celebration of the scientific institutions’ 175th Foundation Day on March 4, 2025.

“We will be starting mapping and exploration of minerals with focus on the critical ones from the African countries. We will be going to Zambia soon,” Saha said.

According to Saha, GSI has placed a strong emphasis on the exploration of critical and strategic minerals, aligning itself with the ‘National Critical Mineral Mission’ recently launched by the Ministry of Mines. The organisation has planned 1,200 projects for critical mineral exploration between FY 2024-25 and 2030-31. This strategic plan ensures a focused approach toward securing essential minerals required for industrial development, economic growth, green energy transition and net zero goals of the nation.

Saha said that GSI recently achieved a ground-breaking discovery of natural hydrogen (H₂) in South Andaman District, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, marking India’s first such finding. GSI is exploring natural hydrogen in collaboration with IIT (ISM) Dhanbad.

GSI, which launched a state-of-the-art Meteorite Gallery at its central headquarters in Kolkata in October 2024, will open it up for the general public on March 5, 6 and 7. The National Meteorite Repository that houses a rare and diverse collection of 643 meteorites from around the world can be visited only after seeking prior permission. The collection of meteorites from across the globe provides invaluable data on the early solar system’s formation and the Earth’s geological history. GSI that has been actively involved in the conservation and promotion of India’s geo-heritage, aiming to protect significant geological formations, fossil sites and landscapes that hold scientific, educational and cultural importance will be launching a geo heritage app on March 4 and will be hosting an exhibition in its premises.