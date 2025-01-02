Geography dept of University of Gour Banga gets Central grant of Rs 73L

Malda: The Geography department of Gour Banga University, Malda, has secured a grant of Rs 73 lakh from the department of Science and Technology, Government of India. The fund is earmarked for research into alternative housing, rehabilitation, livelihoods and agricultural practices for erosion-affected families in Malda. This marks the first time a university in Bengal has received Central recognition for excellence in research in this domain.

Expressing their pride, Acting Registrar Biswajit Das remarked: “This is the first Central grant for research excellence in our university’s history. The Geography department’s initiative to tackle Malda’s most pressing issue — erosion — is commendable. This milestone was achieved thanks to the vision and support of our vice-chancellor.”

Malda’s erosion crisis is severe, with the Ganga River devouring vast stretches of agricultural and residential land annually across five blocks. Despite significant expenditure on erosion control, the efforts have largely failed. This has left thousands of families homeless and their livelihoods shattered.

Recognising the urgency, the Geography department’s research aims to provide sustainable solutions to the erosion crisis. According to Professor Arijit Das, a globally recognised geographer and one of the world’s top 2 per cent scientists, “Erosion in Malda has uprooted thousands of families. Our research focuses on developing alternative housing in stable areas and rehabilitating displaced communities.”

The project, set to be completed within five years, will also explore livelihood alternatives for affected families. Department Head Pradeep Chauhan shared: “We aim to present practical solutions to restore livelihoods and address the displacement caused by erosion.”

The Central grant not only supports the research infrastructure but also acknowledges the department’s expertise. Along with Prof. Das, two other faculty members, Swadesh Pal and Sunil Saha, have been recognised among the top 2 per cent scientists worldwide.

Dean of Science, Vivekananda Mondal, stated: “This achievement is a matter of great pride for us. We are optimistic that this research will provide a model for addressing erosion-related challenges.”