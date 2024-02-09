Gender & Child Budget introduced

Kolkata: In the Budget for 2024-25 placed in the Assembly on Thursday, the Bengal government introduced a Gender and Child Budget with a view to uplifting the welfare of women and holistic development of children.

Minister of State (independent charge) for Finance, Chandrima Bhattacharya, said that Bengal’s cultural ethos reflects profound reverence for women and affection for children. The state government has undertaken various initiatives to address the persistent challenges faced by women and children to create a safe and inclusive environment for their empowerment and development.

The allocation for the gender Budget for 2024-25 is Rs 21,380 crore under 100 per cent women specific schemes and Rs 74,891 crore for schemes with 30 per cent to 99 per cent dedicated to the development and empowerment of women, totalling Rs 96,271 crore for 2024-25. The Budget has been prepared by analysing the demands for grants of various departments.