Gearing up: Preparations in full swing for G-20 Summit event in Siliguri

The Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) and Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority (SJDA) are all set for the G-20 Summit event. Beautification work is going on in full swing at Darjeeling More by the SMC. SJDA has set up streetlights on the way to New Chamta, where the Summit event will take place in Siliguri.

On Wednesday, Gautam Deb, Mayor of Siliguri, visited Darjeeling More to oversee beautification work. “We are helping the Union government from our end. We are beautifying the road towards the main venue of the Summit. We have decorated the Darjeeling More area with lights and trees. Officials from the Tourism department are making the necessary arrangements,” said Deb.

Meanwhile, the ISCKON Temple of Siliguri has been selected as a popular tourist destination in North Bengal and will be showcased in the summit.

The G-20 Summit event will commence in Siliguri on April 1. For the first time, Siliguri has been selected as the destination for an event of the Summit, under the Incredible India campaign of the Ministry of Tourism of the Union Government. Various tourist centres of Siliguri have been earmarked as popular tourist destinations of North Bengal and will be featured in the Summit. The ISKCON Temple of Siliguri is one of them.

“Every day thousands of people visit this temple. Many tourists come from abroad. Tourists visiting Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Sikkim and Dooars, make it a point to visit this temple when they are in Siliguri,” said Namkrishna Das, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of this ISKCON temple.

He said: “On Tuesday, a Union government team came to our temple to shoot. The members of that team took pictures and videos of different activities in the temple premises. They also took shots with a drone. They said that these will be featured at the summit.”

Namkrishna Das, PRO of Siliguri ISKCON Temple, has been working for a long time to promote shrine-based tourism in Siliguri. He has also sent proposals in this regard to various places. He said that there are many popular temples in North Bengal, including Sevoke Kalibari, Jalpesh Temple, Bhramri Devi Temple which could be included in the tourist destinations along with Bengal Safari, Vorer Alo, which could be a good tourism circle.

“After the selection at the G-20 Summit, I hope my efforts will be fulfilled. Temples of North Bengal will also be included in the list of tourism places. Through this, the local economy will be strengthened, and there will be a way of employment generation,” he further added.

Along with the ISKCON temple, the Coronation Bridge of Sevoke is on the list. The strategically important Coronation bridge connecting the districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Dooars to Assam was built to commemorate the coronation of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth in 1937 and was commissioned in 1941.