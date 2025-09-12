Gearing up: Kolkata Police chalk out Puja safety and traffic plans

Kolkata: Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma has urged Durga Puja organisers not to pay heed to rumours during the festive days and assured citizens of elaborate safety and traffic arrangements.

At a coordination meeting with leading puja committees on Wednesday at the Dhano Dhanyo auditorium, Verma said history-sheeters will be kept under close watch to prevent any untoward incident. “This is not the first year that police are managing such a big event. We will have to work together to achieve success,” he told organisers, requesting them to deploy an adequate number of volunteers for crowd management alongside police personnel. To spread awareness about cyber fraud, police will set up kiosks at different points across the city. Puja organisers have also been advised to maintain continuous liaison with local police stations and report immediately if they require assistance. Representatives of the Fire and Emergency Services department, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), CESC, PWD and other agencies also attended the meeting.

Reassuring citizens, Kolkata Police posted on social media: “The session reviewed past challenges and fine-tuned plans for a smoother, safer and more vibrant Puja this year. Together, we’re committed to making Durga Puja 2025 truly memorable for all.”

Meanwhile, the city police on Thursday issued a notification announcing traffic restrictions for Mahalaya and the Puja days. On Mahalaya (September 21), when thousands of devotees gather along the Hooghly ghats for tarpan rituals, movement of goods vehicles above 1,600 kg will be barred between 3 am and 10 pm, except those carrying essential items such as LPG cylinders, petroleum, oxygen, vegetables and medicines. Smaller goods vehicles will be allowed only after 4 pm.

Key stretches, including Strand Road near Babu Ghat, Auckland Road, Kingsway and Clyde Road, will remain closed or diverted for several hours to facilitate movement of devotees. From Tritiya (September 25), traffic restrictions across the city will come into effect. About 27 roads in North Kolkata, 25 in Central, 25 in South and South-East, along with 16 each in South Suburban and South-West Kolkata will have no entry, except for local property-line vehicles. Vehicular traffic on 170 thoroughfares will be regulated.

Kolkata Police has advised citizens to check its website and Facebook page for regular updates and plan their journeys well in advance, especially while travelling to Railway stations or the airport.