Gearing up for monsoon: Rs 145 cr embankment revamp underway

Kolkata: The state Irrigation and Waterways department has started preparations in full swing for addressing the issue of inundation with the monsoon knocking at the door. The department will be spending Rs 145 crore for rejuvenation of 116 embankments and work for which has already started. Around 43 per cent of the total area in the state is prone to flood. As many as 198 quick response teams are being constituted in the blocks that are prone to flooding. According to the state Irrigation department river embankment in the state stretches 10584 km out of which 1529 km of embankments have been rejuvenated with brick, concrete or boulder.

About 1991 km of river embankment, 48 areas having sea embankment and 142 other embankments that were damaged during the monsoon last year has been already repaired by the department. State Irrigation and Waterways minister Manas Bhunia said that the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) has been asked to inform the state the probable amount of water in the dams under the DVC at least seven days in advance. The state should be consulted before release of water, he said. The DVC has assured the state government that it should not release over 50000 cusec of water unless there is any emergency situation resulting due to abnormal rainfall. He said that besides the central control room, divisional control rooms have also been set up to keep in touch with the district and the block level. The Regional Information Control room has also been set up for being in constant touch with central agencies like the DVC so that information pertaining to water level and water release is made available to the state. The minister said that there are embankments stretching around 978 km in Kolkata and its surrounding areas. These canals are desilted every year but water hyacinth and plastic has been emerging as a barrier every year. The places with such problems of clogged water are being identified along with Kolkata Municipal Corporation and steps are being taken for clearing them.