GCPA to revive separate state demand with November protests, ‘will block national highways’

Cooch Behar: The Greater Cooch Behar People’s Association (GCPA) is set to reignite its movement for a separate state in November, announced its leader, Banshi Badan Barman. The decision comes as the organisation commemorates Martyrs’ Day on September 20, marking the 2005 police firing that claimed the lives of two GCPA members, Chitta Roy and Vishadu Barman. The announcement was made during the event at the Ras Mela Ground in Cooch Behar.



Banshi Badan Barman declared that the upcoming movement will involve blocking railways and national highways at strategic points, including the Assam-Bengal border near Barobisha in Alipurduar district and Rampur in Tufanganj. He stated, “The agitation will continue until our demand for a separate state is met.” This announcement has sparked significant political interest in the region. The GCPA previously organised a “Rail Roko” protest at New Cooch Behar station, which lasted for 13 days. With Barman’s latest proclamation, the call for statehood has gained renewed momentum. Barman emphasised that the issue of statehood is not a matter for the West Bengal government. He referenced Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s acknowledgment that Cooch Behar was historically a separate state before its integration with West Bengal. “Even the Chief Minister recognises Cooch Behar’s state status. While the state government has made progress, like introducing schools in the Rajbanshi language, the central government has yet to recognise our language or our demands,” Barman stated.

He further added: “This time, the movement will start from Alipurduar. We will block both the national highway and railways near Barobisha, which borders Assam and Cooch Behar. The agitation will not stop until our demands are fulfilled. To rally support, public meetings will be held across all districts of North Bengal.”

In response, Trinamool Congress spokesperson Parth Pratim Roy remarked: “We are firmly against the demand for a separate state.” He declined further comment on Barman’s statements. BJP district secretary Biraj Bose remarked: “It’s best not to comment on this matter at this time.”