GBS: 2nd patient admitted to North Bengal Med College

Siliguri: Another case of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) has been reported at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH), where a 20-year-old law student from Madarihat, Alipurduar, is currently undergoing treatment. The patient was admitted to the hospital on January 31 after experiencing sudden illness. He was diagnosed with GBS on Thursday. He was shifted to the Intensive Critical Care Unit (ICCU) on Friday for advanced treatment.

Meanwhile, another GBS patient, a teenager from Cooch Behar who was also admitted to the ICCU, is showing signs of improvement. The only available treatment for the disease, Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIg) injections, has now been stocked at NBMCH and is being provided free-of-cost to both patients.

Ranjita Das, mother of the Cooch Behar patient, shared that they initially had to buy 12 injections from outside but from Friday, the hospital started providing the remaining doses. “A total of 20 injections are required for my son’s recovery. Thankfully, his condition is improving,” she said.

The mother of the newly-admitted law student also expressed her concerns. “My son was admitted with fever and loose motion but yesterday, doctors informed us that he has GBS. He was shifted to the ICCU today. I hope he recovers soon,” she said.

Dr Sanjay Mallick, Superintendent of NBMCH, confirmed that the hospital has now stocked the required IVIg injections. “Treatment is going on. We have ensured the availability of the necessary medicines including injections,” he stated. Four IVIg injections cost around Rs 34,000 required per day. Initially, the hospital lacked the supply, prompting an urgent request to the Health department. With the arrival of the injections, both patients are now receiving the life-saving treatment without cost.

Meanwhile, the situation has considerably improved in Cooch Behar. While three persons are undergoing treatment at the Cooch Behar MJN Medical College and Hospital for treatment at present, one has been discharged. The disease, which affects the nervous system, leads to progressive weakness in the hands and feet. Medical experts indicate that GBS remains relatively unfamiliar to the general public and many doctors. As the number of cases continues to rise, anxiety is growing in the region.