Gazole to get a composite bus stand

Malda: Gazole in Malda is going to have a composite bus stand for the convenience of the public along with the buses plying through.



A land measuring almost 17.5 acres has already been identified by the district administration. The initial cost of the project is almost Rs 1 crore.

Gazole is a junction point having 3 main routes — Siliguri, Balurghat and to Bihar through Chanchal. A bus stand with modern amenities has been a long-standing demand of the local residents.

The detailed project report will be sent to the state government for approval. The identified land belongs to Teesta Barrage Project so a no objection certificate (NOC) from the project will primarily be needed for the initiative.

Sudipta Biswas, BDO Gazole, said: “The projected bus stand will have public amenities like sheds, clean toilets and drinking water.

As per the size of the land it can be assumed that at least 20 - 25 buses can be accommodated in the stand at a time.”

The district magistrate along with other officials inspected the land and sent the report to the concerned department. Nitin Singhania, District Magistrate Malda, said: “I have visited the land in Gazole where the proposed bus stand is to come up. After obtaining all the clearances from the concerned departments, work will commence.”