Gazole Rural Hospital upgraded

Malda: For the benefit of a huge number of people from not only Malda but also from North and South Dinajpur, the Gazole Rural Hospital has been upgraded to State General Hospital. The bed capacity of the facility has been increased to a hundred. The new building of the hospital has already been constructed with all the modern facilities.



Sudipta Bhaduri, Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH), visited the hospital for an inspection along with Ranjit Sarkar, Chairman of Refugee, Relief and Rehabilitation department. On January 31 in 2023 Mamata Banerjee had declared the upgradation of Gazole Rural Hospital to a State General Hospital and would inaugurate the same after a year in 2024. Sarkar said: “This is great news for Gazole. From February 1 the people of the 3 districts can avail the new health facility here.” Sudipta Bhaduri said: “The last-minute preparations of the hospital have been inspected. Only some minor works are to be done, else everything is ready. The people will get a better service once the facility is inaugurated by the Chief Minister herself. “