Gazole: Key Gram Panchayat member accused of rape

Malda: A shocking incident of sexual assault has sparked outrage in a village under the Gazole Police Station in Malda district. The accused, a key member of the local Gram Panchayat (GP), has been charged with raping a housewife in the absence of her husband. The situation escalated when the victim and her family members were allegedly assaulted by the perpetrator’s relatives.

The victim lodged a written complaint on Monday, accusing the Panchayat member of rape and physical assault. Meanwhile, in a counter-allegation, the accused’s relatives also filed a complaint against the victim and her family members.

The victim stated that her husband works in Kerala, leaving her alone at home with her young child. On Sunday night, at around 10 pm, the accused allegedly entered her house, covered her mouth and sexually assaulted her. Upon hearing noises, the victim’s uncle-in-law and cousin-in-law rushed to the scene and caught the accused. However, soon after, the perpetrator’s wife and other family members arrived and allegedly attacked the victim’s relatives, leaving her uncle-in-law with a severe head injury. The victim has named six individuals in her official complaint.

Meanwhile, the accused’s family has filed a counter-complaint, alleging political motives.

A section of the local residents suspects political rivalry behind the incident. The police have launched an investigation and the victim has been sent for a medical examination.

The police have also assured fair legal action based on findings though no arrests have been made.