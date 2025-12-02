Gazole gears up for CM’s public meeting with cultural showcase

Malda: A grand reception awaits Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Gazole College ground on Wednesday, where preparations for her public meeting have reached their final stage. The welcome programme will feature a vibrant display of tribal heritage. Two women’s teams, comprising nearly 30 performers, will present the traditional Adibasi dance.

Gazole Block Trinamool Congress vice-president Sanatan Tudu said: “Our dancers have been rehearsing for days. Sounds of Dhamasa and Madal will fill the air as we greet the Chief Minister with our cultural pride.”

Alongside the cultural arrangements, the district administration and Trinamool Congress leadership have intensified efforts to ensure the rally’s smooth execution. Multiple rounds of security meetings have been conducted, with police and civil officials inspecting the venue and surrounding areas. A trial landing of the Chief Minister’s helicopter was also successfully carried out at the newly prepared helipad. In a key development, Abhijit Bandyopadhyay assumed charge as the new Superintendent of Police of Malda just two days before the rally. He visited the venue shortly after taking office to review security measures personally.

Trinamool Congress district president Abdur Rahim Boxi expressed confidence about a massive turnout. “The helipad and stage are complete. People from every block are eager to hear the Chief Minister speak against the BJP’s aggression. Our preparations across blocks are almost done,” he said, adding that over 50,000 people are expected to attend.

Senior leaders, including minister of state Sabina Yeasmin and spokesperson Ashis Kundu, also inspected the arrangements throughout the day. With cultural performers, security teams, and party workers working tirelessly, Gazole is gearing up for a grand and politically significant gathering on Wednesday.