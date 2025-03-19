Gautam Deb unveils Rs 685.24 cr Budget for Siliguri’s growth

SILIGURI: Siliguri Mayor Gautam Deb has presented a comprehensive Budget of Rs 685.24 crore for the financial year 2025-26. The Budget includes a deficit of Rs 12.04 crore.

The Mayor also introduced a revised Budget of Rs. 334.67 crore for the year 2024-25 for the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC). The Budget proposal, presented on Tuesday, aims to address the growing needs of the city while outlining new projects to boost its development. Highlighting the city’s strategic location and historical importance, Mayor Deb proposed that Siliguri be recognised as a ‘City of National Importance’ and a ‘City of Diversity’. The proposal underscores Siliguri’s unique position as a key cultural and economic hub in North Bengal, which the Mayor believes deserves more significant attention from the Union government “We want the city to gain the recognition it deserves. With its location, history and cultural significance, Siliguri has immense potential. Therefore, we demand the city to be declared as a ‘City of National Importance,’” said Mayor Deb during the Budget speech. He also urged the Union government to grant a ‘Special Grant’ to the city to support its development initiatives.

The Budget includes several proposals aimed at improving the city’s infrastructure, welfare and urban environment. The salary of temporary staff will be increased by 3 per cent, costing Rs 3.10 crore from the municipal funds. Salary for the ‘Nirmal Sathi’ workers will be provided for 30 days. Additionally, Rs 34.86 crore will be dedicated to slum area development. Councillors’ allowances will be raised to Rs 7,000 to support them in organising sports, cultural programmes and community activities. Each borough will receive an extra Rs 25 lakh for the renovation of potholes under the respective borough areas. Houses will be provided to the sanitation workers (sweppers).

A proposal will be sent to the railways via the state government, to transfer abandoned railway land for housing development. A 5 per cent discount on building and site plans will be given to individuals or developers constructing ‘Green Buildings,’ which will incorporate energy-efficient designs, rainwater harvesting, mandatory green cover, solar energy utilisation and eco-friendly construction materials.

The Mayor called for the establishment of a Termination Point for the Darjeeling Mail Express at Siliguri, as well as the recognition of Siliguri’s oldest Town Station as a heritage site. Furthermore, he requested the introduction of more long-distance trains from Siliguri Junction Railway Station and the commencement of a Rail Bus service between NJP and Bagdogra. The Mayor also advocated for the construction of an Elevated Mono Rail network connecting Khoribari to Mohargaon-Gulma, which he believes will enhance connectivity and ease congestion in the growing city.

More projects like a 30-bedded hospital, an alternative road, the 6th Mahananda Bridge, utilisation of empty school land and construction of toilets are also on the list.