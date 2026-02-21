Gautam Deb to contest polls from Siliguri, leaves Dabgram-Fulbari

Siliguri: Ahead of the Assembly elections, Siliguri Mayor Gautam Deb on Friday announced that he will contest from Siliguri Assembly constituency shifting away from his long-associated seat Dabgram-Fulbari constituency.



Putting an end to days of speculation in political circles, Deb made the announcement publicly during a government programme organised by the West Bengal State Rural Development Authority at West Dhantala under Fulbari-II Gram Panchayat, near Siliguri.

“I am no longer contesting from Dabgram-Fulbari. I am saying this openly today. I am returning to my birthplace, Siliguri,” Deb declared. He also alleged that despite the developmental work carried out by his government in Dabgram-Fulbari, electoral results had not favoured his party.

In the last Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate from Jalpaiguri secured a lead of around 72,000 votes from the Dabgram-Fulbari segment. In the previous Assembly elections, Deb himself was defeated by a margin of over 35,000 votes. “Here, the state government does the work, but the BJP wins the elections.

That cannot continue,” Deb remarked, expressing dissatisfaction over what he described as a disconnect between development and electoral outcomes. He also criticised the performance of the elected MP and MLA from the area, alleging that they had failed to deliver meaningful work.

After his defeat, Deb contested the Siliguri Municipal Corporation elections. He contested from Ward No. 33 and later became Mayor of Siliguri. The Siliguri Assembly constituency comprises 33 wards of the Siliguri Municipal Corporation, i.e., wards 1 to 30 and 45, 46, and 47.