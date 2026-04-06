Gautam Deb stages protest

Siliguri: TMC candidate Gautam Deb staged a sit-in demonstration with his supporters on Monday at Kachari Road near the Gandhi statue in Siliguri. He claimed that nearly 50 per cent of the TMC party flags and festoons across the city had been removed.



Trinamool Congress (TMC) accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of removing party flags and election banners of TMC across the city. They alleged that party flags, banners and posters put up in support of their candidates were deliberately torn down or removed.

In some areas, the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was reportedly placed over TMC candidate Gautam Deb’s posters, while stickers were pasted over pictures of Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee.

The party said such incidents were reported from Ward No. 13, Ward No. 32, College Para, Baghajatin Park and Subhash pally. Deb also alleged that outsiders were being brought in to carry out the work and claimed that no action was taken despite complaints to the Election Commission.