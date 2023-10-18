Gastronomic joy for revellers on Durga Puja

Durga Puja is that time of the year when you can’t help but be drawn to the delicious street food and community feasts, making home-cooked meals feel like a distant memory.

From the aromatic bhoger khichuri at community Puja gatherings or the chops and greased egg rolls and Mughlai dishes from the roadside stalls, everything looks tempting.

“While traditional Bengali cuisine remains an integral part of the festivities, there’s a noticeable shift towards global cuisine during this time. Durga Puja has become a melting pot of cultures and tastes, reflecting the diverse and cosmopolitan nature of Kolkata. Many people from different parts of India and the world join in the celebrations, and as a result, there is a growing demand for a wide variety of culinary experiences. We believe in offering a blend of global cuisines alongside traditional Bengali dishes that adds a unique and enriching dimension to the Puja celebrations,” said Sirajul Rahaman, Executive Sous Chef, Novotel Kolkata Hotel & Residences,

Kolkata’s iconic hotel Taj Bengal has a special Durga Puja Mahabhoj for the patrons. Food enthusiasts can enjoy Bengali delights and NW Frontier at Sonargaon, authentic Chinese at Chinoiserie and Mediterranean and Middle Eastern dishes at Souk.

Club Verde’s menu celebrates Bengali classics like Thakur Barir Cutlet, Gondhoraj Murgi Fry, North Kolkata Fish Finger and more. Guests can also participate in dhunuchi naach.

At NX Hotels, the Pujo buffet begins with Subharombho, featuring a desi mocktail counter offering Bengali favourites like Gondho Lebur Ghol and Lichu Lankar Shorbat. In the Royal Bengal Room, guests will be treated to live folk music while digging into Murgir Kobiraji. For college students, 99 on Southern Avenue offers an affordable menu with options like Chicken Drumstick and Fried Fish & Chips.

If you’re looking for a fusion experience, check out Canteen Pub & Grub, where they serve unique dishes such as Chicken Bhel Puri, Narkel-er Malpua with Rabri, and Narkel Narur Malibu.

JW Marriott Kolkata offers a delectable spread for lunch and dinner from Sashti to Dashami. You can enjoy Kolkata-style mutton biryani, Kochi panthar jhol aloo diye, and sweets like sandesh and mihi dana to satisfy your cravings. “Though I like Tibetan and Chinese, but during the Puja, I try to dig into Bengali cuisine,” said actor Abir Chatterjee.