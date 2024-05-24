Gas poisoning: Two dead

Siliguri: Two youths died and another is undergoing treatment due to gas poisoning while cleaning an abandoned well.

The incident took place in the Bomra Line area of Kamala Tea Estate in Ghoshpukur, Phansidewa Block. The deceased have been identified as Ashik Toppo (22) and Vijay Kujur (24), residents of the same area.

On Friday, the three individuals descended deep into an abandoned well to clean it. After some time, locals noticed that they were not responding to shouts and informed the Ghoshpukur Police.

Fire tenders from Matigara and Siliguri arrived at the spot and directed oxygen supply to the three with the aid of a fan and pipe. During this, one responded.

When the three were rushed to Phansidewa Rural Hospital, the doctors declared two of them brought dead. The survivor was referred to the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) for

further treatment.