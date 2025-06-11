Gas leak at Malbazar cold storage contained swiftly

Jalpaiguri: A sudden ammonia gas leak at a cold storage unit in the Kranti block of Malbazar subdivision sparked panic on Tuesday. The leak was traced to a broken valve kit in the facility’s pipeline. However, a major disaster was averted due to the swift response from fire services and local administration.

Cold storage workers first detected the leak at around 1 pm and immediately alerted the Maynaguri Fire department. Fire engines from Maynaguri and Jalpaiguri rushed to the spot and quickly secured the area. “All necessary precautions were taken to prevent the gas from spreading,” said a Maynaguri Fire department official. “The leak was sealed promptly and no casualties were reported. The area is currently safe, though we’re continuing to monitor the situation,” the official added.

Debanjan Palit, District Agriculture and Marketing officer confirmed that an investigation into the cause of the leak is underway.

Although the situation triggered momentary panic among locals, prompt action helped restore normalcy. Repairs were initiated immediately by the cold storage authorities, minimising further risk.