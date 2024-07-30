Gas cylinder subsidy fraud unearthed

BALURGHAT: The recently resumed LPG subsidy has inadvertently given rise to fraudulent activity in South Dinajpur. Residents have reported of being cheated by a scam revolving around LPG subsidies, with at least four victims in Gangarampur, Kushmandi, and Balurghat falling prey this month alone.



Approximately Rs 3 lakh has been siphoned from the bank accounts of victims.

The scam involves fraudsters making convincing phone calls to potential victims, informing them that they are eligible for a subsidy of an accumulated amount, ranging from Rs 4000 to Rs 6000. Victims are instructed to provide their OTP (one-time password) and bank account details to receive the funds.

The scammers have managed to create a convincing ruse by using accurate personal information, including names, addresses, and distributor details, making the scam difficult to detect.

Four incidents were reported this month according to the Cybercrime Police.

Affected individuals, initially approaching gas company offices for resolution, have been directed to report the matter to the Cybercrime unit after receiving no help.

Sourabh Ghosh, Inspector in Charge, South Dinajpur Cybercrime Police stated: “We have received four such cases this month.

We urge people to be cautious and not share their OTPs or bank details with anyone.”