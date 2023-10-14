Gariahat: Huge quantity of gold seized, four held

Kolkata: Four persons were arrested by the Customs department officials for alleged illegal gold trading on Thursday night from Gariahat.

Account to sources, a gold trading company imports gold from foreign countries, makes jewellery out of it and as per government norms, exports these products. The four persons who were arrested are the employees of this company.

Recently, Customs officials were tipped off about a huge amount of gold from the imported consignments being siphoned off and allegedly being sold to local gold merchants. On Thursday, the officials were tipped off that the gold siphoned off will be transported by some people.

Accordingly, a team of customs officials reached Sinthi area and spotted the car that was being used to carry the illegal gold. The officials followed the car and intercepted it at a red light near Gariahat.

During search, the officials found four kg gold concealed beneath the seats worth about Rs 2.36 crore. A probe has begun to find out whether the company’s owner who stays in the Middle East is involved in this illegal trade.