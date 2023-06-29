Gariahat blaze: 4 engines douse fire, none injured

Tension spread at Mandeville Garden area in Gariahat after a fire broke out in a house on Wednesday afternoon.

Four fire tenders doused the flames after almost two and a half hours.

According to sources, around 3:30 pm on Wednesday fire broke out inside a flat located on the first floor of a two storied building. The occupants of the house came out of the house unhurt and informed local people. Subsequently, police and fire brigade were informed. Four fire tenders were pressed into action within a few moments.

The cause of the fire and extent of damage are yet to be ascertained. No reports of any injury received.