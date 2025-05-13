Garia: TMC wins all 79 seats in a cooperative poll uncontested

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) won a cooperative election in Garia, snatching it from the CPI(M). This time, the CPI(M) failed to field candidates in none of the 79 seats of the cooperative.

Trinamool Congress won all the 79 seats uncontested as the Opposition parties failed to field a candidate.

It was alleged that during the regime of the outgoing CPI(M)-led board, many of their leaders took huge loans from the cooperative. The ruling Trinamool Congress is on a spree of winning cooperative elections one after another in several districts.

Trinamool on March 10 secured victory in three cooperative elections in three different districts each — East Midnapore, West Midnapore and South 24-Parganas.

In the Mohammadpur Purba Para Agricultural Society election under Bhagawanpur I block in East Midnapore, Trinamool won 44 seats out of a total of 51. BJP won in 7 seats.

The ruling party in Bengal earlier in March also won the Kultali Bhubankhali Cooperative election in South 24-Parganas uncontested. Trinamool managed to win all nine seats.

The Opposition parties did not field any candidates in any of the nine seats. Earlier, TMC secured a spectacular victory in another cooperative election in East Midnapore.

The ruling party in the state has taken away a cooperative in Bhagwanpur block II as well. A few months back, the Trinamool Congress won a cooperative election in East Midnapore’s Mahishadal.