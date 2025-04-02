Garfa: Two injured after cab collides head-on with auto rickshaw

Kolkata: Two persons, including an elderly person, were injured in a road accident on Prince Anwar Shah Road in Garfa after a cab collided head-on with an auto rickshaw which then hit another car on Tuesday morning.

Police have seized the vehicles involved in the accident and detained the cab driver. Around 9:30 am on Tuesday, an auto rickshaw carrying an elderly person Hriday Krishna Das was moving towards Tollygunge Phari area. While crossing the Sapuipara petrol pump, an app cab suddenly violated the lane and collided head-on with the auto rickshaw which hit another car that was passing a three-wheeler. Local residents saw the accident and rescued the elderly man and the auto driver. They were taken to a private hospital on EM Bypass in Kasba area where the duo had been kept under observation.

Local people alleged that the youth driving the cab was novice and thus failed to control the car. Police are checking whether the cab driver has the licence to drive a car or not. Due to the collision, the auto rickshaw was damaged badly. A mild traffic congestion took place owing to the accident.