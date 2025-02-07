Garden Reach: Two held for attacking police

Kolkata: Police personnel were allegedly assaulted in Garden Reach area on Wednesday night during the immersion of an idol of Goddess Saraswati.

Two persons, Aditya Paswan and Saikat Maiti, were arrested for the attack on the cops and a case has been registered in the Garden Reach Police Station. Police are trying to find out who else was involved in the attack.

On Wednesday night, Saraswati idol immersion was afoot at the Bandha Bottola area in Paharpur of Garden Reach. It is alleged that members of two clubs of Paharpur area got involved in a brawl during the immersion. When police tried to stop them, a section of youths attacked the cops. A Sub Inspector (SI) of Garden Reach police station along with a woman civic volunteer were allegedly assaulted. They were taken to SSKM Hospital where they were admitted. The condition of the injured police personnel are reportedly stable.