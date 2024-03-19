Garden Reach tragedy leads to political tug-of-war between TMC & Oppn

Kolkata: Following the collapse of an illegal construction in the Garden Reach area which killed at least seven persons, a political tug-of-war ensued between the Opposition parties and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) with the former blaming the ruling party of Bengal for the tragedy. Till Monday evening, reports claimed that about seven people died and close to 15 persons were injured when the under-construction G+5 building collapsed on Sunday night.



TMC national general; secretary Abhishek Banerjee said: “Chief Minister visited the spot and gave necessary instructions. It was a tragic incident. Let us not immediately do politics over this. Let us come together to help the people. Nothing is more important than human lives. To ensure there is no repeat of such an incident, adequate measures ought to be taken..”

City Mayor Firhad Hakim, who is also the MLA of Kidderpore constituency, told the media that it was an illegal construction and that legal action would be taken.

However, he said that such illegal constructions in Garden Reach have mushroomed since the time of the Left Front government. “We will take legal action against the builder. Presently, we have simplified ways to obtain sanctions for building construction. Despite these measures, such activities are continuing but it is difficult for KMC to know in which alley one is making such constructions,” he said.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari wrote on X: “Firstly, since 2010, after TMC Party gained control of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), edging out the Left Front, more than 5000 water bodies have been illegally filled up and converted within the KMC area itself...”

He also demanded the arrest of the local KMC councillor Shams Iqbal, of Ward No. 134.

The CPI(M) leader Biskashranjan Bhattacharya said that it is the fault of the state administration, especially Kolkata Municipal Corporation.