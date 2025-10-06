Garden Reach: Seven people booked for ‘assaulting’ police

Kolkata: Seven persons were arrested in Garden Reach on Saturday night for allegedly assaulting police personnel during the immersion of Durga Puja idols in the Paharpur Road area.

The incident took place at a ghat on Paharpur Road where police had been deployed in adequate numbers to maintain law and order during the immersion. Around 10 pm, a chaotic situation arose over the immersion of idols belonging to a local Puja committee.

It is alleged that members of the immersion procession disobeyed police directives, leading to an altercation when officers intervened.

The situation soon turned violent as some participants allegedly attacked the police with bricks and sticks. Officers were dragged by their uniforms and hair and even women police personnel were reportedly heckled. At least four police personnel sustained injuries in the assault. Reinforcements were rushed to the spot, and the situation was brought under control shortly afterwards.

Later, a case was registered against those involved in the attack. Police conducted overnight raids and arrested seven persons in connection with the incident.